IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,575,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 856,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.49.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

