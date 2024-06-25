Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iris Energy shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 744,423 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.