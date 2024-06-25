iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.