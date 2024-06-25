iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 273,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 501,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.