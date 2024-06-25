iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

