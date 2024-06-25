iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.87

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.87 and traded as high as $61.24. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 876 shares changing hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $128.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

