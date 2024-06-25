iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.