iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.56

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and traded as high as $72.67. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 268,268 shares.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
