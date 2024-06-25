iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.56

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and traded as high as $72.67. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 268,268 shares.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,800,000 after buying an additional 818,508 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

