iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,881,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.