iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,451.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 263,539 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

