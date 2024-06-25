iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

USMV stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.