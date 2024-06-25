iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $150,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $261.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

