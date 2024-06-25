iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

