iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Lifted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,812,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $242.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $260.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

