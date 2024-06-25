iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

