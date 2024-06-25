iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,346 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $74,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 5,465,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
