Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.33

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as low as C$13.13. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$13.13, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 4.89.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

