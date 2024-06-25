J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $153.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

