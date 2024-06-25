Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jamf by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,855. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamf Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Jamf’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.