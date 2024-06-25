Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $145.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $145.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average is $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,577. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

