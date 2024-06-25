JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned 0.93% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,522,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 974.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.