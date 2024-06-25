JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $995.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 995 ($12.62) and last traded at GBX 977 ($12.39), with a volume of 9074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 977 ($12.39).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.05) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6,978.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 893.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 830.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,857.14%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

