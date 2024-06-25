Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $209,442,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

