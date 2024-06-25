Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

