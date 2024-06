KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

KIO stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

