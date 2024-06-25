Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

