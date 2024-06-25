Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

