Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.
LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
