Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile



Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

