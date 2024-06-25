Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAS.A. National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price target on Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
