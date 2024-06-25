Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Leidos stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 282,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

