LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.11. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 58,161 shares traded.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.87.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.25 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

