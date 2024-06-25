Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

