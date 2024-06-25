Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 19,363 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 407.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 115,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.