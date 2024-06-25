Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

COWZ stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

