Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

IBEX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

