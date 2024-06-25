Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -330.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRO. Barclays upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

