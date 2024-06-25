Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlanticus worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 16.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATLC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

