Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.

Madalena Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

About Madalena Energy

(Get Free Report)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.