McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 1,098 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD opened at $260.34 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

