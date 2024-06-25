McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $670.00 at Bank of America

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $590.00 to $670.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

MCK opened at $607.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $560.22 and a 200-day moving average of $521.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $609.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

