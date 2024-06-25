Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

MERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

View Our Latest Report on MERC

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.