Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $965.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CL King cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

