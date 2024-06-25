Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 3,434 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CQP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.