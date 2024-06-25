Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 58,406 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,406 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 152.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

