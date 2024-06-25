Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $222,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BHE opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.