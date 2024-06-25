Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

