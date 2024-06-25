Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.04 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 518,015 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.77 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

