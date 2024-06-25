Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.39 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of SM Energy worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SM Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

SM opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

