Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $372,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

