Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,624 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,403,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
